'My daughter not a terrorist, just wants a job': Parliament security breach accused's mother

Farmers and leaders of khaps in Haryana are coming out in strong support of Neelam Verma, one of the accused in the Parliament security breach. Even as her mother told the media that her daughter is not a terrorist but is “depressed” because she is unemployed.

According to Neelam’s mother, her daughter, had decided not to marry after her spine was injured in 2015. Further, her mother shared with the media that all her daughter wanted was a job. And that she was worried about her health as Neelam cannot sit for long periods of time due to her injuries.

Farmers pass resolution demanding Neelam's release

Meanwhile, farmers and leaders of three khaps held a panchayat under the aegis of the Haryana Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (HSKM ) at Jind district in support of Neelam. They said that she had not done anything wrong and was only raising her voice for the “voiceless”.

Neelam had played an active role in the farmers protest in 2020-21.

The panchayat passed a resolution in which they demanded that Neelam be released, and that the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) charges against her be dropped and the media be objective in the matter. The khaps have also decided to extend all support to her, which includes legal aid as well. The panchayat was headed by Jind-based Majra Khap’s spokesperson Samundar Phour.

The security breach happened on December 13 during the winter session in Parliament. Two people from the visitor's gallery jumped inside the House when the session was underway. One took out a canister from his shoe and released yellow smoke inside the House. Simultaneously, two people, which included Neelam, who were outside the Parliament took out cannisters and started to spray coloured smoke.

Acccording to HSKM leader Azad Palwa, Neelam was being projected as a hardened criminal despite having no criminal record. He said that she was only speaking up for the marginalised.

If she was not released, the khaps will have to think of taking some action, he warned. They said the khaps were united on this matter.

The persons involved in the Parliament security breach?

Bengaluru resident Manoranjan D (35) had entered the House through a visitor's pass; the youth who jumped inside the Parliament is Sagar Sharma, a Lucknow e-autorickshaw driver. He is the son of a carpenter.

The two who caused commotion outside the Parliament is Neelam, resident of Jind, Haryana and Amol Shinde from Latur in Maharashtra. He was preparing for the police recruitment exam. The investigation revealed that all the accused were acquainted with each other.

Two others were Lalit Jha, who was in-charge of the mobile phones and other essential items of the others, and Vishal Sharma, who worked as a driver in an export company in Gurugram.