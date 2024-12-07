Mumbai police get message warning of attempt on PM Modi’s life

Mumbai police have received a message from someone in Rajasthan warning of a life attempt on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The WhatsApp message, received on the traffic police helpline in the early hours of Saturday (December 7), mentioned “two ISI agents” and a plot to carry out a “bomb blast” to target Modi.

The phone number has been traced to Ajmer in Rajasthan. A police team was sent there immediately to nab the suspect, an official told news agency PTI.

Also read: Airlines received 994 hoax bomb threats till Nov 13 this year, says govt

The investigators suspect that the sender is either mentally disturbed or was under the influence of alcohol when he sent the message. Nevertheless, further probe is on, the official added.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

The helpline of the Mumbai traffic police has received hoax threat messages many times in the past.

(With agency inputs)