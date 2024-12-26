MT Vasudevan Nair's works have shaped generations: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of towering Malayalam literary figure M T Vasudevan Nair, and said his works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more.

Expressing sadness, Modi said Nair was one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature.

"He also gave voice to the silent and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Nair, the great literary figure and Jnanpith Award winner, died at a private hospital on Wednesday following heart failure. He was 91. PTI

