Monsoon session ends on a dry note as Parliament productivity plummets

Union Home Minister Amit Shah noted recently that Parliament and Assemblies are places of debate and discussion, but it is not good if the House is not allowed to function session after session in the name of opposition for narrow political gains.

He was addressing the All India Speakers Conference, three days after the Monsoon Session of Parliament came to an end with little business conducted due to repeated disruptions and adjournments following Opposition protests.

However, the Monsoon Session of Parliament, held from July 21 to August 21, 2025, was not lacking in legislative business. It concluded with the passage of 14 Bills and the introduction of 13 new ones. Where it witnessed low productivity was in terms of fruitful debates. The Lok Sabha functioned for just 29 per cent of its scheduled time and the Rajya Sabha, 34 per cent, according to data from PRS Legislative Research.

Key Bills passed

Among key legislative developments were the passage of Bills related to taxation, mining, sports, and shipping. Notably, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was introduced and passed in both Houses within two days. The Income-Tax Bill, 2025, was withdrawn and replaced with a revised version, reflecting committee recommendations.

While 15 Bills were originally listed for passing, all were cleared, including one finance Bill. A total of 14 sittings were held in both Houses, matching the planned schedule.

Debates dominated the agenda in both Houses, but disruptions and time losses continued to impact overall parliamentary performance.





