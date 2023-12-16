‘Modi’s policies’: Rahul blames unemployment, price rise for Parliament breach

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has blamed the December 13 Parliament security breach on rising prices and unemployment, which, according to him, are the results of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.

Rahul made the remarks while speaking to reporters after a poll preparedness meeting with leaders of the Congress’s Gujarat unit in New Delhi on Saturday (December 16).

“There has been a security breach in Parliament. But why did it happen?” he remarked.

“The biggest issue in the country is that of unemployment, which is boiling all over the country. The country’s youth are not getting employment due to the policies of Modi ji,” he added.

“The breach has happened (in Parliament) but the reason behind it is unemployment and price rise,” Rahul also said.

What happened on Dec 13?