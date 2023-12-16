‘Modi’s policies’: Rahul blames unemployment, price rise for Parliament breach
Biggest issue in country is unemployment; youth not getting employment due to Modi's policies, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has blamed the December 13 Parliament security breach on rising prices and unemployment, which, according to him, are the results of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.
Rahul made the remarks while speaking to reporters after a poll preparedness meeting with leaders of the Congress’s Gujarat unit in New Delhi on Saturday (December 16).
“There has been a security breach in Parliament. But why did it happen?” he remarked.
“The biggest issue in the country is that of unemployment, which is boiling all over the country. The country’s youth are not getting employment due to the policies of Modi ji,” he added.
“The breach has happened (in Parliament) but the reason behind it is unemployment and price rise,” Rahul also said.
What happened on Dec 13?
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.
As the duo — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday, two others — Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — released yellow smoke from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” (dictatorship won’t be allowed) outside the Parliament premises.
Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media. All five have been arrested.
The Opposition has been seeking answers from the government on the security breach and have demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue in Parliament. They have also been disrupting proceedings in both Houses to press for the demand, leading to the suspension of 14 MPs so far.
(With agency inputs)