Modi’s photo goes missing from COVID certificate; internet in a tizzy, govt says MCC in place

Social media went berserk on Wednesday (May 1) after many users found the customary photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi missing from their CoWIN certificates.

While many were quick to attribute the removal to the recent admission by vaccine-maker AstraZeneca that its COVID-19 shot – known as Covishield in India – has the potential to cause a blood clot-related disorder in rare cases, the government clarified that the photo of the prime minister was removed as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place due to the Lok Sabha polls.

Social media slugfest

“Modi ji no more visible on COVID Vaccine certificate. Just downloaded to check – yes pic is gone,” a user named Sandeep Manudhane posted on X.

His post elicited several comments where other users acknowledged that the photo of the prime minister has indeed gone missing from their vaccination certificates.

It also sparked a slugfest with many users defending the prime minister and ‘educating’ Manudhane on ECC.

“Sir, expect you not mislead people. This has nothing to do what you are hinting at. It is due to model code of conduct and ECI guidelines. In all poll bound states the photo was removed even in the past. In fact in the past other parties have petitioned ECI to have it dropped,” said a user named Ajay Rotti.

Another user shared a screenshot of a story from March 2021 where the Election Commission (EC) had ordered that Modi’s photos must be removed from COVID-19 vaccine certificates ahead of the Assembly polls in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa – the next year.

While Modi’s photo was removed when the MCC kicked in for the Assembly polls in 2022, it was reported in March that the Centre was mulling to resume publishing it on the CoWIN certificates issued for users in the five states.

Reacting to the latest confusion, the Ministry of Health clarified to The Print that the photo was removed in view of the MCC for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Controversial issue

The issue courted a massive row in 2021 with the Opposition as well as several users decrying the use of the photograph of a political leader on a personal document.

In 2021, many who received COVID-19 vaccination had protested against the usage of Modi’s photo on their vaccination certificates, stating that it violates their fundamental rights.

While the issue reached the Kerala High Court the same year with the petitioner requesting removal of Modi’s photograph from the vaccination certificate, a bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan junked the plea, calling it a “publicity oriented litigation”.