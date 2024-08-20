Modi’s 'minority' govt relies on JD(U) and TDP support: Cong chief Kharge

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heading a "minority" government which cannot function without the support of its allies the JD (U) and the TDP.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai organised to mark the 80th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Kharge emphasised the INDIA alliance gave a befitting reply to the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls and restricted its seat tally to 240, well below the 272 majority mark and down from 303 in 2019.

The Congress chief asserted the BJP's political plans have been hit due to the growing number of parties joining the opposition INDIA bloc, which won 234 Lok Sabha seats.

He described the saffron outfit as "poison" and maintained there was no need to taste it.

N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, are providing crucial support to the BJP-led NDA government. PTI

