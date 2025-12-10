PM Modi urges citizens to join ‘Your Money, Your Right’ campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday (December 10), urged people to participate in the 'Your Money, Your Right' movement, which has successfully returned Rs 2,000 crore of unclaimed assets to rightful owners in the last two months.

The government launched the 'Your Money, Your Right' nationwide campaign on October 4 to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed financial assets, including bank deposits, insurance claims, dividends, shares, mutual funds and pensions, to their legitimate claimants.

From October to December 5, 2025, camps were held in 477 districts, with the participation of public representatives, district administrations, and officials from financial institutions.

Two thousand crore returned

In a social media post, Modi said, "Through the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, notably the government, regulatory bodies, banks and other financial institutions, nearly Rs 2,000 crore has already been returned to the rightful owners".

Here is a chance to convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity.



Sharing the numbers, he said, Indian banks are holding Rs 78,000 crore of unclaimed money belonging to our own citizens. Insurance companies have nearly Rs 14,000 crore lying unclaimed, he said, adding that mutual fund companies have around Rs 3,000 crore, and dividends worth Rs 9,000 crore are also unclaimed.

"But we want to scale up this movement in the coming days," he said, while urging people to take part in the 'Your Money, Your Right' movement!

