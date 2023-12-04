Stormy start to winter session amid Modi's appeal to Opp not to 'vent frustration' inside Parl

Ahead of the winter session in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Opposition not to vent its frustration of the assembly polls defeat inside the "temple of democracy" and move forward with positivity as that may change the people's perspective towards them.

However, the winter session kicked off with a lot of drama, as BSP member Danish Ali held a protest inside Parliament demanding action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him. When Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi and the Speaker Om Birla objected to the placard around Ali's neck, the latter refused to remove it.

“I appeal to every member not to break the rules of the House. I expect everyone of you to maintain decorum and come with a positive mind,” said the Speaker. However, Ali continued with his protests demanding action against Bidhuri.

“I will not allow anyone to come to the House with placards,” Birla said and adjourned the House. Lok Sabha proceeding were on Monday (December 4) adjourned till 12 noon.

Country rejected negativity

Meanwhile, in his interaction with the media outside the Parliament before the winter session began, Modi pointed out that people have rejected "negativity" by voting for the BJP in the assembly polls.

According to the PM, the session, however, was a "golden opportunity" for the Opposition. "The country has rejected negativity. We always have dialogue with Opposition friends at the start of session, we always seek cooperation of everyone. This time also all such processes have been completed," he said. "If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for Opposition friends. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its perspective towards them. A new door could open for them," he said, adding that though they were in Opposition, he was still giving them good advice. Positive mindset Modi urged the Opposition to come forward with a positive mindset. "Everyone's future is bright, there is no need to lose hope but please don't vent the frustration of the defeats suffered outside inside Parliament. There would be frustration and disappointment, also your colleagues would need to show their strength but don't make this temple of democracy that platform," the prime minister said. "I say on the basis of my experience, I would say change your (Opposition) direction a bit, leave the habit of opposing for the sake of opposing. Support constructive things that are in country's interest, debate the shortcomings that are there and you will see that the hatred among the people over such things, that may change into love," he said. Modi said it is a chance for the Opposition and they should extend cooperation in Parliament. "I want to say from the political point of view that it is in your (opposition) interest also to give a message of positivity to the country. It is not good for democracy that your image is of hate and negativity," he said. In democracy, the Opposition is equally important and should be capable, Modi said. The prime minister said, "2047 - the country does not want to wait long for becoming developed. This is the feeling in every section of the society. Respecting this sentiment, all members should take forward Parliament proceedings, this is my request to them". Earlier, when the prime minister entered the House, BJP members greeted him with slogans of 'Baar Baar Modi Sarkar,' and 'Tisri Baar Modi Sarkar' in view of the party's victory in three state polls. Winter session As the House met on the first day of the Winter Session, Speaker Om Birla first read out the obituary references. When the Question Hour started, Ali raised the issue of his complaint against Bidhuri for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him in the last session.



Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi immediately brought the placard hanging around Ali's neck to the notice of the Speaker and requested him to ask Ali to remove it.



The speaker too told Ali that it was against Parliamentary rules to come to the House with placards and asked the BSP MP to immediately go out of the House. However, Ali continued with his protests demanding action against Bidhuri.

“I will not allow anyone to come to the House with placards,” Birla said and adjourned the House till 12 noon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House.

The winter session is scheduled to have 15 sittings till December 22.

(With input from agencies)