Modi to take oath as PM for historic 3rd term today; who's on the guest list?

It will be a historic moment on Sunday (June 9) as Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take oath for a third straight term.

After two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own, this time Modi will head the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the saffron party fell short of majority.

Modi, 73, will be equalling the feat of the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

Who will attend the swearing-in ceremony?

Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay have accepted invitations to the ceremony.

"The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The leaders of the regional grouping SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) attended Modi's first swearing-in as the prime minister after a massive electoral victory for the BJP in 2014.

Leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2019 when he became prime minister for the second consecutive term.

Also invited to the ceremony are people from different walks of life. Surekha Yadav, the pilot of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Solapur Vande Bharat train in Maharashtra, is among 10 loco pilots of the Indian Railways who have been invited.

Tight security

Necessary arrangements have been made for the guests, including designated enclosures for the council of ministers to be sworn in and the VVIPs, the officials said on Saturday.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan shared visuals of the preparations for the grand ceremony in the forecourt with chairs, red carpet and other paraphernalia being set up.

Security has been stepped up with Delhi Police imposing prohibitory orders and the national capital has been declared a no-flying zone for June 9 and 10 for the ceremony.

Modi has retained power but with a surprising below-par show by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls as its seat tally fell to 240 from 303, considerably short of the majority mark of 272.

Principal opposition Congress said this evening that its leaders are yet to receive invitations for the swearing-in ceremony, while Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee announced that her party would not attend the event.

"Neither we have got any invitation nor are we attending it," Banerjee said in Kolkata.

