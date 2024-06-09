Modi to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra CM

Even as preparations are on in full swing for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi to be sworn in as prime minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, an Andhra Pradesh official confirmed that Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu will be sworn in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Governor (S Abdul Nazeer) and other eminent people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony (of Naidu)," Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said in a statement.

Naidu is scheduled to take oath at 11.27 am on Wednesday at the Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport.

The chief secretary reviewed the arrangements being made for the ceremony and directed officials to make foolproof preparations.

Several VVIPs are expected to arrive at the Gannavaram airport.

Senior IAS officer PS Padhyumna has been appointed as the state coordinator for the swearing-in ceremony.

