    PM Modi clarifies to Trump: No mediation in Sindoor operation ceasefire

    PM Modi told US President Trump there was no third-party mediation or trade deal involved in the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

    18 Jun 2025 10:26 AM IST

    Kananaskis, Jun 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with US President Donald Trump and made it clear that no mediation or trade deal led to an understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

    Soon after the G7 summit here in Canada, Modi spoke with Trump on Tuesday.

    Trump asked PM Modi if he could visit the US on his return from Canada; however, the Prime Minister expressed inability, citing prior programmes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

    Prime Minister Modi invited Trump to India for the QUAD summit. PTI

