Modi speaks to Putin, assures India's support for Russia's presidency of BRICS

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the two nations.

Modi said he had a "good conversation" with Putin and exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including Russia's Presidency of the BRICS in 2024.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Russia, during which the two countries decided to step up military and technical cooperation, including manufacturing of modern weaponry.

"Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS," the Prime Minister said on X.

Later in a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Modi and Putin reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation in follow-up to recent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

"They positively assessed the developments in bilateral relations and agreed to develop a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the MEA statement said.

Modi also conveyed his best wishes for Russia's Presidency of BRICS in 2024 and assured India's full support, the MEA statement said, adding that the two leaders agreed to remain in touch. Russia assumed BRICS presidency from January 1, 2024.

During his visit to Russia last month, Jaishankar held a "wide-ranging and useful" meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Jaishankar said he and Lavrov discussed the international situation and contemporary issues and exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict, the Gaza situation, Afghanistan and Central Asia, BRICS, SCO, G20 and the UN.

Addressing a joint press conference with Jaishankar in Moscow, Lavrov had said he had talked with Jaishankar about the prospects of military and technical cooperation, including the manufacturing of modern weaponry.

"We also have [taken] specific steps in this area," Lavrov had said.

Jaishankar had also called on Putin, who invited Modi to visit Russia. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)