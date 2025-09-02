PM Modi slams Congress, RJD for ‘abusing’ his late mother in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 2) lashed out at the Congress and RJD, accusing the two opposition parties of abusing his mother during a political rally. The Prime Minister further alleged that his mother, who has nothing to do with politics, was abused on the dais by the RJD and Congress.

"My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all,” said Modi after launching the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited to ensure easy access to funds for women entrepreneurs in Bihar.

“That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful,” he added as quoted by ANI.

“My mother raised us all in extreme poverty... She would never buy a new saree for herself and would save every penny for our family. Like my mother, crores of mothers of my nation do 'tapasya' every day,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister further stated that whenever the anti-women mindset has come to power, mothers, sisters, and daughters have suffered the most.

"The mindset that abuses the mother, the mindset that abuses the sister, considers women to be weak. This mindset considers women to be objects of exploitation and oppression. Therefore, whenever the anti-women mindset has come to power, mothers, sisters, and daughters have suffered the most. During the RJD era, crime and criminals were rampant in Bihar. When murder, ransom and rape were common. The RJD government used to give protection to murderers and rapists. Who had to bear the brunt of that RJD rule? The women of Bihar had to bear it,” he added.