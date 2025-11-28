PM Modi ties Gita philosophy to national security, outlines nine oaths for ‘New India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 28) said that the Centre’s policies were inspired to by the teachings of Lord Krishna, adding that India’s national security policy was aimed at ending oppressors. The PM further stated that under Mission Sudarshan Chakra, India will build an impenetrable missile shield that will not only protect crucial infrastructure from any attack but will also destroy the enemy.



“Lord Krishna delivered his teachings on the battlefield. The Bhagavad Gita teaches us that, to establish truth and peace, it is necessary to end ‘atyachaaris’ (oppressors). This is the essence of our national security policy. We believe the whole world is one family, and we follow the principle of ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah’ (one who protects dharma will be protected),” said PM Modi at the Sri Krishna temple complex in Udupi, Karnataka.

“From the Red Fort, we convey the message of Krishna’s compassion. From the same inspiration, we announce Mission Sudarshan Chakra. Mission Sudarshan Chakra means building an impenetrable wall of security around the nation’s important places, industries and public property, one that enemies cannot break. If anyone attempts to attack, our Sudarshan Chakra will destroy them,” he added as quoted by the Financial Express.

Takes a dig at Congress

Hailing Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister, in a veiled dig at the previous Congress-led UPA regime, said that in case of terror attacks like the one in Pahelgam, earlier governments would not act, but the new India under the current government knows how to establish and maintain peace.

“In the Pahalgam terror attack, many citizens lost their lives. Among them were brothers and sisters from Karnataka. Earlier, governments would not act after such attacks. But this is a new India – one that will not bow down before anyone and will not allow its citizens to be endangered. We know how to establish peace and how to maintain it,” he said.

‘Nine oaths for New India’

The Prime Minister also asked the people to take nine oaths for 'New India', which aims to become a developed nation. He called upon religious leaders to join the movement. Some of those oaths are related to water conservation, saving rivers and planting trees.

PM Modi said, planting a tree in the name of mother (Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam) is getting momentum. He asked people to improve the life of at least one poor person.

Listing his other oaths, the PM said, "As responsible citizens, we all should adopt ‘Swadeshi’. Today, India is moving ahead on the mantra of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and ‘Swadeshi’. We have to say loudly 'Vocal for Local'," the Prime Minister said.

‘Promote organic farming’

He also asked people to take oaths to promote organic farming, adopt a healthy lifestyle by using millets and minimising edible oil consumption and practice yoga daily. The Prime Minister asked the crowd to strive to preserve ancient manuscripts.

Further, he called on people to visit at least 25 sites related to India's cultural heritage. "When the saints of India start endorsing these commitments, nobody can stop them from reaching every person," Modi said.

(With agency inputs)