Modi, Macron hold ‘productive’ talks on defence, trade; aim to strengthen bilateral ties

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday held wide-ranging talks to further consolidate India-France strategic cooperation, especially in areas of defence, security, trade and clean energy, after the French leader was accorded a red-carpet welcome here.

The talks took place at a 19th century palace after Modi and Macron held a roadshow from the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar to iconic Hawa Mahal in the Pink City.

Macron will be the chief guest at Friday's Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path, the ceremonial boulevard in the heart of the national capital. Prime Minister Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July last.

"Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

"It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration," he said.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the Modi-Macron talks as "productive" and that they exchanged views on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues.

"Taking India-France Strategic Partnership to greater heights!" Jaiswal posted on 'X'.

"Productive discussions held between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron of France in Jaipur. The two leaders took stock of bilateral ties & exchanged perspectives on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues," he said PM Modi also hosted a banquet for Macron and the members of his delegation at the hotel.

It is understood that the talks between the two leaders at Taj Rambagh Palace largely focused on boosting cooperation in defence, trade, space, cyber domain, besides ways to bolster engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

The French president's two-day visit to India is taking place as top negotiators from the two sides are eyeing to seal two mega defence deals providing for India's procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three French designed Scorpene submarines.

The visit shows the "deep mutual trust" and "unwavering friendship" underpinning Indo-French ties, a French readout said on Wednesday.

"President Macron's visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the 'Horizon 2047 Roadmap'," it said.

Horizon 2047 is a blueprint to significantly bolster the ties when the two sides will celebrate the centenary of diplomatic relations.

The French president also visited the grand Amber Fort situated on the Aravalli range on the outskirts of Jaipur.

"Visited Jantar Mantar in Jaipur with President @EmmanuelMacron. This UNESCO World Heritage Site stands as a testament to India's rich heritage in astronomy. It also symbolises the blend of ancient wisdom and modern science, a shared value that both India and France appreciate," Modi said in another post on 'X'.

Officials said the focus of the deliberations would be on shoring up cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, climate change, nuclear energy and mobility of students and professionals.

On Friday, Macron will witness the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest.

A 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade.

Two Rafale fighter jets and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force will also feature in the celebrations.

The French marching contingent from the French Foreign Legion features six Indians.

Macron will also attend the 'At Home' reception by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Murmu at 7.10 pm. PTI

