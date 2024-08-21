Modi leaves for 2-day Poland visit, first by an Indian PM in 45 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Poland on Wednesday (August 21), marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 45 years. The visit marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The last time an Indian prime minister visited Poland was in 1979, by Morarji Desai.

PM Modi announced his Poland visit on X: “Leaving for Warsaw. This visit to Poland comes at a special time — when we are marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. India cherishes the deep-rooted friendship with Poland. This is further cemented by a commitment to democracy and pluralism.”