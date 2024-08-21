Modi leaves for 2-day Poland visit, first by an Indian PM in 45 years
Visit to focus on strengthening bilateral relations; Modi to leave for Ukraine from Poland
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Poland on Wednesday (August 21), marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 45 years. The visit marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The last time an Indian prime minister visited Poland was in 1979, by Morarji Desai.
PM Modi announced his Poland visit on X: “Leaving for Warsaw. This visit to Poland comes at a special time — when we are marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. India cherishes the deep-rooted friendship with Poland. This is further cemented by a commitment to democracy and pluralism.”
Focus on bilateral ties
He added, “I will hold talks with President Andrzej Duda and PM Donald Tusk. I will also be addressing the Indian community at a programme in Warsaw this evening,”
Modi’s two-day visit will reportedly focus on strengthening bilateral relations, with discussions likely to cover a wide range of topics, including strategic partnerships, defence cooperation, and cultural exchanges.
India and Poland have shared friendly ties historically. While Poland helped India evacuate over 4,000 Indian students from Ukraine during Operation Ganga in 2022, India provided refuge to over 6,000 Polish women and children during World War II.
Ukraine visit next
PM Modi will also visit Ukraine on August 23 and hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in capital Kyiv.
“I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President @ZelenskyyUa. This visit will be an opportunity to build on the earlier discussions with him and deepening the India-Ukraine friendship,” Modi tweeted.
“We will also share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” he added.