Modi to visit Karnataka and Goa to attend religious events

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Goa on Friday to take part in the 550-year celebrations of the Shri Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math and unveil a 77-feet bronze statute of Lord Ram.

In Karnataka, he will visit the Sri Krishna Math in Udupi and participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme - a devotional gathering of 100,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, who will recite the Bhagavad Gita in unison.

The prime minister will inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum.

He will also dedicate the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna, an official statement said.

Sri Krishna Math, Udupi, was established over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita philosophy of Vedanta.

On the occasion of 'Sardha Panchashatamanotsava', the 550th-year celebration of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math, the prime minister will visit the Math at Canacona in South Goa.

He will unveil a bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math and also inaugurate 'Ramayana Theme Park Garden' developed by the math, the statement said.

The prime minister will also release the special postal stamp and a commemorative coin, and address the gathering on the occasion.

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is the first Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math.

It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD. The math is headquartered in Partagali, a small town in South Goa, on the banks of the Kushavati river, the statement said. PTI

