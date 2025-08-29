India, Japan committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, said on Friday (August 29) that India and Japan are fully committed to a “free, open, peaceful, prosperous and rules-based” Indo-Pacific.

Committed to open Indo-Pacific

Modi’s comment comes at a time when, following US President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on the US’s trading partners, including India, New Delhi and Beijing are actively trying to improve bilateral ties. However, China’s increasingly assertive behaviour over its claims regarding the South China Sea has become a cause of concern for Japan.

“India and Japan are fully committed to a free, open, peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific. We have common concerns about terrorism and cybersecurity. We have common interests in defence and maritime security. We have decided to further strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of defence industry and innovation,” said Modi.

‘The winning combination’

Describing Japanese technology and Indian talent as a “winning combination”, the Prime Minister said that the two countries were collaborating on high-speed rail as well as ports, aviation and shipbuilding as under the Next Generation Mobility Partnership.

“Cooperation in the field of high technology is a priority for both of us. In this context, Digital Partnership 2.0 and AI cooperation initiatives are being taken. Semiconductors and rare earth minerals will be at the top of our agenda,” he added as quoted by the PMO on X.

‘Golden chapter in Indo-Japan ties’

PM Modi also said that New Delhi and Tokyo were also launching the Sustainable Fuels Initiative and Battery Supply Chain Partnership.

“We are launching the Economic Security Cooperation Initiative. Under this, we will move forward with a comprehensive approach in critical and strategic areas,” he added.

Hailing his latest visit to Japan, the Prime Minister said that a golden chapter in Indo-Japan bilateral ties has been laid.

“Today, we have laid a strong foundation for a new and golden chapter in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. We have created a roadmap for the next decade. Investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, people-to-people exchanges and state-prefecture partnership are at the centre of our vision,” said Modi.

“India and Japan's partnership is rooted in mutual trust, reflects our national priorities and is shaped by our shared values and beliefs. Together, we carry a common dream of peace, progress and prosperity of our people and for the world,” he added.