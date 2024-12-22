Modi in Kuwait: PM meets yoga practitioner, other influencers

Kuwait City, Dec 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah, an avid yoga practitioner and founder of the first licensed yoga studio 'Daratma' in Kuwait, and other influencers from the Gulf country.

Modi, who arrived here on Saturday on a two-day trip - the first to this Gulf nation by an Indian prime minister in 43 years, also met Fahad Ghazi Alabduljaleel, the President of Kuwait Heritage Society, and appreciated his work in preserving the rare manuscripts and artefacts.

"Met HH Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah in Kuwait. She has distinguished herself for her passion towards Yoga and fitness. She has established her own Yoga and wellness studio, which is quite popular in Kuwait. We talked about ways to make Yoga more popular among the youth," Modi posted on X.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Shaikha A J Al-Sabah is an avid yoga practitioner and the founder of the first licensed yoga studio ‘Daratma’ in Kuwait.

"They exchanged views on promoting healthy lifestyle through meditation and yoga & ways to deepen the Indian-Kuwait people to people connect," he said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi met with Alabduljaleel, President of the Kuwait Heritage Society, and appreciated his work in preserving the rare manuscripts and artefacts related to Kuwait and India and in strengthening India-Kuwait historical connections.

"In Kuwait, met Mr. Fahad Ghazi Alabduljaleel, who is respected for his passion towards culture and history. He also has an India connection, with his forefathers having linkages with Surat, Mumbai and Kozhikode," Modi said in another post on X.

Kuwait also conferred its highest honour - 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' - on Prime Minister Modi for his role in strengthening the good relations between the two countries. PTI

