Modi hugs Zelenskyy in Kyiv: Over 1 million likes for Ukraine President's Instagram post

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (August 23) shared a post on Instagram with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now it has become his most-liked post on the social media platform within a few hours of being uploaded.

One of the pictures shows Zelenskyy and Modi embracing each other in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy's most liked post had 7.8 lakh likes before his "Insta Collab" with Modi.

His post featuring pictures with Modi on Friday received over 1 million likes within hours.

Modi enjoys more following than any head of government on various social media platforms.

In his post, Zelenskyy said, "Our meeting is important for strengthening the dialogue and relationship between India and Ukraine."

Modi arrived in Ukraine on Friday morning from Poland.