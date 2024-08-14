Modi govt using ‘dubious’, ‘grossly inflated’ employment data for PR: Kharge

The Narendra Modi government is using “dubious employment data for PR”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged, saying that no amount of “whitewashing” can change the truth that lakhs of job aspirants have to struggle on the road daily with very few jobs for the taking.

Kharge shared a media report on X claiming that for 1,257 vacancies for the posts of female constables and female constable drivers, the Mumbai Police received 1.11 lakh applications from across the state. “Unemployment has been the biggest curse under Modi government,” Kharge said.

Maharashtra a “grim reminder”

“The Modi government is using dubious employment data which is grossly inflated by counting ‘unpaid labour’ and ‘one-hour work per week’ as a ridiculous PR exercise!” he posted on X.

In Maharashtra, where 1.11 lakh women applied for a mere 1,257 Mumbai Police constable posts — many of them being forced to spend the night on the pavement with toddlers — is a grim reminder of the grave unemployment situation, he said.