Indians respect diversity wherever they go: PM Modi in Muscat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 18) said that respect for diversity is a core Indian value and one that Indians uphold wherever they go or live across the world.

Addressing Indian students and the community at the ‘Maitiri Parv’ event in Muscat during his two-day visit to Oman, Modi said that India and Oman are tied not just by geography, but also by generations.

Also Read: India-Oman CEPA to boost bilateral ties, Modi says in Muscat

"Our diversity is a strong foundation of our culture. Every tradition comes with a new thinking...We Indians, wherever we go, we respect diversity," he said.

Modi added that India’s cultural values are rooted in co-existence and cooperation, adding that the Indian diaspora has become a living example of these ideals. He told the gathering, "You are the biggest custodian of these centuries-old ties."

India’s global outlook

The prime minister also spoke about India’s governance approach, saying the country is taking bold and swift decisions while delivering results within defined timelines.

"Twenty-first century India takes bold decisions and swift decisions, moves ahead with big goals, delivers results within a defined timeline," he said.

Global recognition for Diwali

Modi also welcomed UNESCO’s recent decision to inscribe the Diwali festival on the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, calling it a moment of pride for all Indians.

Also Read: Modi holds talks with Ethiopian PM Ali, ties upgraded to Strategic Partnership

"Our 'diya' will now illuminate not just our homes, but the entire world," Modi said. He added that this “global recognition for Diwali is a recognition of that light of ours which spreads the message of hope, amity and humanity.”

In a message to young Indians, the prime minister urged them to pursue excellence and innovation, saying, "Dream big, learn deeply, innovate boldly.”

(With agency inputs)