Modi blasts Congress, but hails Manmohan Singh's contribution to Parliament, country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 8) hailed his predecessor Manmohan Singh’s contribution to Parliament and the country and said he will be remembered whenever democracy is discussed.



Bidding farewell to members retiring from the Rajya Sabha, Modi said: "I would especially like to remember Dr Manmohan Singhji.

Six-term member

“For six times he has been a member of this House and has made a huge contribution with his valuable thoughts. As a leader and also as the Leader of the Opposition, he has made a very big contribution.

"Whenever our democracy will be discussed, he will be one of those few esteemed members whose contribution will always be remembered," he said.

Manmohan Singh, the prime minister noted, came once to vote in the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to help strengthen democracy.

New heights

Modi expressed the hope that the retiring members will scale new heights after getting educated in this 'eternal university'.

He also hoped that the country and the new generations would benefit from their experience.

1991 to 2019

Manmohan Singh was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in October 1991 after he became the finance minister. He had six terms in the Rajya Sabha: 1991, 1995, 2001, 2007, 2013 and 2019.

He is currently a member of the Council of States from Rajasthan and his term ends on April 3, 2024.

Manmohan Singh was Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha from May 2004 to 2014 when he was prime minister.

68 MPs retire

He also remained as Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha from March 21, 1998 to May 21, 2004.

Sixty-eight members of Rajya Sabha are retiring between February and May after completing their term.