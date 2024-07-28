Modi, BJP leaders take stock of development work in party-ruled states

The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states made presentations on the progress of various development schemes in their states as the party’s top brass discussed governance issues with them for the second consecutive day on Sunday (July 28).

The party leaders present at the two-day “mukhyamantri parishad” included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda, the latter also the national president of the party.

Modi’s emphasis

Modi emphasised the need to ensure saturation coverage of welfare schemes in BJP-ruled states, saying they should be seen as an example of good governance. He reportedly noted the efforts of the BJP-run governments to help different sections of society, especially the poor.

He posted on X on Saturday, “Our party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people.”

Who attended?

Chief ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan), and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha) were among the leaders who attended the meeting.

The chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur and Chhattisgarh were also part of the deliberations.

Review of schemes

The “mukhyamantri parishad” organised by the BJP at regular intervals is aimed at reviewing key schemes in states, following the best governance practices and the delivery of central government welfare initiatives.

The meeting comes in the wake of the presentation of the Union Budget, with the Opposition targeting the government for allegedly ignoring other states at the expense of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

First meet since polls

It is also the first meeting following the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP’s performance was underwhelming, as the party lost its majority in the Lower House of Parliament.

Party leaders, though, added that governance issues are at the centre of the discussions at the meeting. The last such meeting was held in February.

The leaders also take stock of the political situation from time to time.

(With agency inputs)