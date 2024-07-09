Modi asks Putin to end Ukraine war, wants UN Charter respected

In his first visit to Moscow in five years, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the dragging war on in Ukraine.

Saying no solution can be found on the battlefield, Modi told his Russian host during dinner on Monday that the territorial integrity of all countries needed to be respected.

Modi’s appeal came as at least 38 people were killed and more than 190 were injured in Ukraine on Monday in missile attacks blamed on Russia.

Respect UN Charter

"India has always called for respecting the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. There is no solution on the battlefield,” the Indian leader said.

Dialogue and diplomacy, he told Putin, should be the way forward.

Modi also raised concerns about Indian nationals being deceived into joining the Russian army by unscrupulous travel agents.

Indians in war

Media reports quoted unidentified sources as saying that Russia has committed to repatriating all affected individuals, who are believed to number nearly two dozen.

A viral video earlier this year showed a group of men from Punjab and Haryana in army uniforms and claiming they were tricked into fighting the war in Ukraine. They said they wanted to return home.

India has not explicitly condemned Russia since the war on Ukraine began two years ago. New Delhi has also abstained on United Nations resolutions censuring Moscow.

Putin hails Modi

Putin congratulated Modi on getting re-elected as prime minister for a third time.

"The results speak for themselves; India now ranks third globally in terms of economy," the president said.

The meeting is the 16th between Modi and Putin in the past decade. From Russia, Modi will visit Austria, the first Indian prime minister to visit Vienna in 40 long years.