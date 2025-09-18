King Charles gifts Kadamb tree to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Britain’s King Charles III sent a Kadamb tree as a birthday gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. In a gesture inspired by Modi, the British High Commission in New Delhi stated that the tree sapling reflected their shared commitment to environmental conservation.

“His Majesty the King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday,” the British High Commission stated on its social media post, adding, “The gesture, inspired by PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (loosely translates into a tree in the name of a mother) initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation".

The gift resonated with Modi's visit to the UK in July. He met the monarch at his Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England, and gifted him a ‘Sonoma’ tree. It is scheduled to be planted at the Sandringham estate during the current autumn planting season.

Climate is a key pillar of UK-India partnership

“During his visit to the UK in July, PM Modi gifted His Majesty the King a ‘Sonoma’ tree as part of the same initiative. Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership, as set out by the two PMs [Modi and Keir Starmer] in Vision 2035,” the British High Commission noted.

"During their July meeting, Modi and Charles III discussed several topics, including environmental sustainability, Yoga and Ayurveda, India-UK Free Trade Agreement, known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

“We discussed different aspects of India-UK relations, including the ground covered in trade and investment in the wake of CETA and Vision 2035. Other subjects of discussion included education, health and wellness, particularly Yoga and Ayurveda, which His Majesty was very passionate about. We also talked about environmental protection and sustainability,” Modi said at the time.

Modi received a flurry of birthday calls and messages from several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, European Union President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, among others.

