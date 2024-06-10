Modi 3.0 Cabinet sworn in: Here’s the full list of ministers

In a spectacular ceremony held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday (June 9) was sworn in as prime minister for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers that put emphasis on continuity, youth and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, all ministers in the Modi 2.0 cabinet, took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. They were among the 34 ministers whom Modi has retained from his outgoing council of ministers.

There were bugles, ceremonial guards, flowers and all the trappings of a grand spectacle at the oath taking ceremony that lasted 155 minutes. Nearly 9,000 people from all walks of life were estimated to be present for the grand event that began at 7.15 pm.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi and 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State. Portfolios of the new ministers are yet to be announced.

Here is the full list of minsters who were sworn in:

Prime Minister

Narendra Modi

Cabinet ministers

1. Rajnath Singh



2. Amit Shah

3. Nitin Gadkari

4. J P Nadda

5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan

6. Nirmala Sitharaman

7. S Jaishankar

8. ML Khattar

9. HD Kumaraswamy

10. Piyush Goyal

11. Dharmendra Pradhan

12. Jitan Ram Manjhi

13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh

14. Sarbananda Sonowal

15. Virendra Kumar

16. K Ram Mohan Naidu

17. Pralhad Joshi

18. Jual Oram

19. Giriraj Singh

20. Ashwini Vaishnaw

21. Jyotiraditya Scindia

22. Bhupender Yadav

23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

24. Annapurna Devi

25. Kiren Rijiju

26. Hardeep Singh Puri

27. Mansukh Mandaviya

28. G Kishan Reddy

29. Chirag Paswan

30. CR Paatil

Ministers of State (Independent charge)



1. Rao Inderjit Singh

2. Jitendra Singh

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal

4. Prataprao Jadhav

5. Jayant Chaudhary

Ministers of State

1. Jitin Prasada

2. Shripad Naik

3. Pankaj Chaudhary

4. Krishan Pal Gurjar

5. Ramdas Athawale

6. Ram Nath Thakur

7. Nityanand Rai

8. Anupriya Parel

9. V Sommana

10. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

11. SP Singh Baghel

12. Shobha Karandlaje

13. Kirthi Vardhan Singh

14. B L Varma

15. Shantanu Thakur

16. Suresh Gopi

17. L Murugan

18. Ajay Tamta

19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar

20. Kamlesh Paswan

21. Bhagirath Choudhary

22. Satish Dubey

23. Sanjay Seth

24. Ravneet Singh Bittu

25. Durga Das Uikey

26. Raksha Khadse

27. Sukanta Majumdar

28. Savitri Thakur

29. Tokhan Sahu

30. Rajbhushan Chaudhary

31. Bupathi Raju Srinivas Varma

32. Harsh Malhotra

33. Nimuben Bhamaria

34. Murlidhar Mohol

35. George Kurian

36. Pabitra Margherita