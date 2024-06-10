Modi 3.0 Cabinet sworn in: Here’s the full list of ministers
Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar took oath as cabinet ministers
In a spectacular ceremony held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday (June 9) was sworn in as prime minister for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers that put emphasis on continuity, youth and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.
Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, all ministers in the Modi 2.0 cabinet, took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. They were among the 34 ministers whom Modi has retained from his outgoing council of ministers.
There were bugles, ceremonial guards, flowers and all the trappings of a grand spectacle at the oath taking ceremony that lasted 155 minutes. Nearly 9,000 people from all walks of life were estimated to be present for the grand event that began at 7.15 pm.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi and 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State. Portfolios of the new ministers are yet to be announced.
Here is the full list of minsters who were sworn in:
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi
Cabinet ministers
1. Rajnath Singh
2. Amit Shah
3. Nitin Gadkari
4. J P Nadda
5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
6. Nirmala Sitharaman
7. S Jaishankar
8. ML Khattar
9. HD Kumaraswamy
10. Piyush Goyal
11. Dharmendra Pradhan
12. Jitan Ram Manjhi
13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh
14. Sarbananda Sonowal
15. Virendra Kumar
16. K Ram Mohan Naidu
17. Pralhad Joshi
18. Jual Oram
19. Giriraj Singh
20. Ashwini Vaishnaw
21. Jyotiraditya Scindia
22. Bhupender Yadav
23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
24. Annapurna Devi
25. Kiren Rijiju
26. Hardeep Singh Puri
27. Mansukh Mandaviya
28. G Kishan Reddy
29. Chirag Paswan
30. CR Paatil
Ministers of State (Independent charge)
1. Rao Inderjit Singh
2. Jitendra Singh
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. Prataprao Jadhav
5. Jayant Chaudhary
Ministers of State
1. Jitin Prasada
2. Shripad Naik
3. Pankaj Chaudhary
4. Krishan Pal Gurjar
5. Ramdas Athawale
6. Ram Nath Thakur
7. Nityanand Rai
8. Anupriya Parel
9. V Sommana
10. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar
11. SP Singh Baghel
12. Shobha Karandlaje
13. Kirthi Vardhan Singh
14. B L Varma
15. Shantanu Thakur
16. Suresh Gopi
17. L Murugan
18. Ajay Tamta
19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
20. Kamlesh Paswan
21. Bhagirath Choudhary
22. Satish Dubey
23. Sanjay Seth
24. Ravneet Singh Bittu
25. Durga Das Uikey
26. Raksha Khadse
27. Sukanta Majumdar
28. Savitri Thakur
29. Tokhan Sahu
30. Rajbhushan Chaudhary
31. Bupathi Raju Srinivas Varma
32. Harsh Malhotra
33. Nimuben Bhamaria
34. Murlidhar Mohol
35. George Kurian
36. Pabitra Margherita