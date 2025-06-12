Mob vandalises Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh; video goes viral

A dispute over parking fees led to a mob vandalising Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral mansion in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district on June 11.

The incident at Rabindra Kachharibari, also known as Rabindra Memorial Museum, escalated after a visitor was allegedly assaulted. Subsequently, a mob damaged the auditorium, and a director was reportedly attacked.

The video of this incident went viral on social media.

Entry suspended

The department of archaeology has suspended the entry of visitors and a three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, said news reports. The committee has been asked to submit the report within three days.

Md Habibur Rahman, Custodian of the Kacharibari, told journalists, “The authority has temporarily suspended the access of the visitors into the Kacharibari due to unavoidable circumstances.”

What triggered incident?

On June 8, a scuffle broke out between a visitor and a staff member of the Rabindra Kachharibari, also known as Rabindra Memorial Museum, in Sirajganj. The visitor had come to the place with his family. The row broke out over the parking fee for a motorcycle, said PTI, citing bdnews24.com.

The situation escalated when the visitor was allegedly locked inside an office room and physically assaulted. This incident triggered anger among the locals who led a protest on June 11.

However, after the protest, a mob stormed the museum premises and vandalised the Kachharibari auditorium. And, the attackers also reportedly assaulted a director of the institution.

Historical worth

Located in Shahzadpur in the Rajshahi division, the Kachharibari had been the Nobel Laureate Tagore family’s revenue office and residence. Tagore wrote many of his notable literary works in this place.

Meanwhile, BJP “condemned” the attack.

In a post on X, Sambit Patra talked about “the attack” on Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh, which “suffered significant damage”.