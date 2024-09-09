Minister Giriraj Singh calls Rahul a ‘traitor’ for attacking RSS

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying a “traitor cannot understand the RSS”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader became aggressive after Rahul took on the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) during a visit to the United States.

Rahul denounces RSS

Addressing the Indian community in Taxas, Gandhi said that the RSS “believes that India is one idea, while we believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas".

He added that the battle against the BJP and RSS became clear during the Lok Sabha elections when millions of Indians “realised that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) was attacking the constitution of India”.

Giriraj Singh’s diatribe

Responding to Gandhi's criticism, Giriraj Singh said: "If there is any technology to ask his grandmother about the role of the RSS, he should do so or consult the pages of history.

“To truly understand the RSS, Rahul Gandhi will need several lifetimes. A traitor cannot understand the RSS, and those who go abroad to criticise the country cannot grasp its essence."

The minister added: "It seems Gandhi travels abroad only to defame India. He will never be able to comprehend the RSS in this lifetime, as it is rooted in the values and culture of India.”