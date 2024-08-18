MHA asks state police forces to send situation report every 2 hrs on doctors’ protest

In view of widespread protests that have been underway across the country over the rape of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Union Home Ministry has instructed all state police forces to provide it situation reports every two hours.

Healthcare professionals including doctors, trainees and nursing staff have been protesting in large numbers across the country, demanding justice for the victim and a law to ensure their security at workplace.

'Send details to MHA control room,' police told

In a communication to the state police forces on Friday (August 16), the home ministry said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests.

"Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by Fax/ Email/ WhatsApp from 1600 hours today," the communication sent on Friday said.

The home ministry also provided the state police forces the Fax and WhatsApp numbers and the Email ID where the two-hourly situation report can be sent.

Horrific crime

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer of Kolkata Police was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI on Tuesday.

A group of people entered the premises of the hospital shortly after Wednesday midnight during protests by women against the rape-murder incident and vandalised portions of the medical facility.

The protests by doctors and other medical staff across India have paralysed healthcare facilities.

