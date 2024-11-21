Medics seek Rahul’s apology over ‘insensitive’ remark about Biden

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A group of medical practitioners has demanded a public apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged disparaging remarks on the cognitive abilities of US President Joe Biden, saying it suggests a lack of sensitivity.

In a letter to former Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi, All India President of the National Medicos Organisation Bharat (NMO-Bharat) C B Tripathi said Rahul Gandhi's comments perpetuate harmful stereotypes about ageing and cognitive health.

Addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra's Amravati on November 16, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be suffering "memory loss" like the "former President" of the US, apparently referring to Biden, the outgoing president of the United States of America.

Tripathi said in the letter, "Such statements on a public platform risk perpetuating misinformation, potentially shaping public perceptions in ways that could negatively impact the understanding and treatment of actual patients." The NMO-Bharat is deeply troubled by the remarks attributed to Rahul Gandhi, "which appeared to disparage the cognitive abilities of the President of the United States, Joe Biden", he said.

"It is disappointing to see Rahul Gandhi comment so crudely about a foreign head of state who is much senior and older than him. This flies right in the face of our Indian ethos of respecting our elders. Such remarks are unbecoming of a leader of opposition and suggest a lack of understanding and sensitivity," Tripathi said in the letter.

Rahul Gandhi's comments also veer into ageist territory, perpetuating harmful stereotypes about ageing and cognitive health, he said.

"This is not just disrespectful to the individuals targeted but also to countless senior citizens in India who contribute meaningfully to society despite health challenges," the letter said.

"Mrs. Gandhi, you have personally been a victim of such health-related rumours, misinformation, and allegations. You would know how damaging such narratives can be, not only for the individuals targeted but also for the broader discourse in society. This gives us confidence that you, of all people, can understand why your son's remarks were both unfortunate and misguided," the letter said.

"On behalf of the medical community, we urge Mr Gandhi to reflect on his remarks, issue a public apology, and refrain from making such insensitive comments in the future. Political dialogue should uplift and unite, not stigmatise or mock," Tripathi said. PTI

