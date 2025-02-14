What is AI's role in journalism? Insights from DGVC’s International Conference

The Visual Communication Department of Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College (DGVC), Chennai, organised the International Conference on Media and Social Responsibility 2.0 on February 11-12, 2025. Marking the Diamond Jubilee year of the college, the event brought together media professionals, academicians, and students to discuss the evolving role of AI in journalism and its ethical implications.

The conference was inaugurated by Mr Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express. It featured distinguished speakers like Dr. Bahiyah Omar of the University Sains Malaysia, Dr. Uma Vangal, filmmaker, Mr. Iyan Karthikeyan, founder of the Fact Check Unit of the Government of Tamil Nadu emphasising the importance of responsible AI usage in media.





AI’s role in Journalism:

Dr. S. Raguram, Senior Lecturer, University of Jaffna, highlighted AI's inevitable role in media. “There are both positive and negative aspects to AI intervention in media. We must prepare ourselves for the challenges ahead and find ways to accommodate technological advancements.”

Also Read: Paris AI Summit: What India must do now to not miss the AI bus

Dr. Kristin Rudisill, Bowling Green State University, Ohio, emphasised the global importance of this discussion, stating, “This is such a timely and important topic. It was exciting to see industry experts and academicians discuss AI, ethics, and social responsibility.”

Ethical considerations in AI-driven media:

A significant portion of the conference focused on the ethical use of AI in journalism. Academician Dr. Deborah Raj, Professor at MCC stressed the importance of journalistic integrity in an era where AI-generated content is becoming increasingly prevalent.

She warned about AI overpowering human intelligence. “AI shouldn’t replace humans. Media professionals must remain in control, using AI as a tool rather than letting it dictate content,” she added.

Dr. Krishnapriya, Professor at SASTRA University, noted the need for media ethics and responsible reporting. “In an age of misinformation and disinformation, conferences like these are necessary for both students and society. We must discuss the thin line between what is right and wrong in media representation.”

Also Read: Paris AI Summit: Political cold wars and the big fight for AI pie

Insights from Students:

Students who attended the conference shared their key takeaways, noting how it broadened their perspectives on AI’s role in media.

Shashank, a DGVC student, reflected on the importance of AI in journalism. “We learned about AI’s impact, ethical standards, and media inclusivity. It was an eye-opening experience, especially regarding misinformation and disinformation.”

Vidhula, another student, highlighted her favorite session. “The panel discussion with Ayan Karthikeyan and Jaya Krishnan was incredibly insightful. They answered tough questions on AI in media with sharp points.”

Ashwin, a final-year BSc Visual Communication student, shared how the conference clarified the balance between AI automation and human creativity. “With AI, tasks like Photoshop editing have become faster, but we must still rely on our knowledge and not be entirely dependent on AI.”

Also Read: 'AI is writing code for humanity': PM Modi pushes for innovation, global good

Bridging Academia and Industry:

The conference provided a platform for collaboration between students, academicians, and media professionals. Research presentations, keynote addresses, and expert discussions enabled participants to engage in meaningful debates on the future of AI in journalism.

Dr. Manjula Venkataraghavan, stated, “The panel discussion was insightful, helping students understand the importance of keeping up with technological advancements if they plan a career in media.”

The conference concluded on a forward-thinking note, urging students and professionals to embrace AI responsibly while upholding journalistic integrity. The discussions underscored the need for ethical guidelines in AI-driven media, ensuring technology serves as a tool for innovation rather than a replacement for human decision-making.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism)