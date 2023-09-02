MEA strengthens visa, consular services to curb predatory pricing

In a move that may go a long way in mitigating predatory pricing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has tightened the country’s visa rules for persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and foreigners visiting India.

The new MEA rules will apply to the selection of partner visas and consular service to the Indian diaspora and foreign visitors, according to Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI).

“The Ministry of External Affairs has embarked on a transformational programme to reform and strengthen its tendering and evaluation process in a holistic manner to select the right outsourced service providers. While the focus lies on L1 pricing, there is a strong emphasis on the four pillars of quality services, sustainable and viable price, data protection and security, and ethical practices and integrity,” media reports quoted Mayal as saying.

Since foreign missions and consulates are the first point of contact for any individual travelling to India, the MEA must focus on offering superior, efficient, and cost-effective services, the TAAI president said. “By making the visa services more robust, seamless and reliable, the MEA has shown its commitment to serve Indians living abroad and foreigners visiting the country with an overarching vision to strengthen India’s image and reputation.”

“It is important that the first impression of any individual travelling to India or having to work with any Indian Mission anywhere in the world needs to be impeccable. Therefore, the MEA and its Missions must focus on offering superior, efficient, and cost-effective services as perhaps the first step in that direction,” she added.