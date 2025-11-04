American fast food giant McDonald's goes swadeshi, launches millet bun burger in India

Fast food giant McDonald’s is giving India's millets a global twist with the launch of its new millet bun burger in India, marking its entry into the growing healthy food segment.

The move aligns with the company's broader push to promote millets as a nutritious and sustainable grain, both domestically and internationally.

The introduction of the millet-based burger bun also reflects McDonald’s effort to adapt to evolving consumer preferences and join the millet movement, which has gained momentum following India’s campaign to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Healthier option

The Millet Bun Burger will be available across select outlets, offering a healthier option to the brand’s classic offerings while supporting India’s millet mission.

Brims with millets

The India unit of US-based fast food giant McDonald’s has developed its new millet burger bun along with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru, a premier institution under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The bun incorporates five varieties of millets—jowar (sorghum), bajra (pearl millet), ragi (finger millet), proso, and kodo—as part of the company’s push toward healthier, locally inspired ingredients.

Also read: US: McDonald's removes Quarter Pounders from one-fifth of its stores post E. coli outbreak

The innovation is designed to enhance the bun’s nutritional profile by incorporating a blend of indigenous millets.

'Swadeshi' in food innovation

Union minister Jitendra Singh praised the development, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing the spirit of “swadeshi” in food innovation. In a post shared on X, Singh highlighted the role of CFTRI in crafting the millet-based bun and welcomed the use of homegrown technology in a global fast-food offering.

“Videshi turns to Swadeshi,” Singh wrote, celebrating the fusion of Indian tradition with international branding. He called it a “proud moment” that reflects how Indian innovation and traditional nutrition are influencing global food trends.

Also read: How ragi and jowar rotis, a village staple, became urban superfood in Telugu states

Singh also framed the launch as a milestone in India’s Millet Movement, which gained international recognition when the United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets—a move initiated by India and personally pushed by Prime Minister Modi.