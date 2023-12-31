Marmalade, BJP, ‘arhar ki daal’: Rahul-Sonia’s fun year-end video

Everyone craves home-cooked food when they travel abroad for a long time. So does former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. So, what is that comfort food that she craves immediately upon her return to India? It’s rice with arhar ki daal. Sonia shared her favourite food in a video released on Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube channel on New Year’s Eve. In it, the mother-son duo is seen making orange marmalade following a recipe by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. No “jamming” with BJP In the video titled “Mum, Memories and Marmalade”, Sonia and Rahul are seen having a light-hearted banter about food. While preparing the marmalade, Rahul says, “If the BJP people want to get the jam, they can get it too. What do you say, mummy?” “They will throw it at us,” Sonia quips, making Rahul laugh. He adds, “That’s good. Then we can pick it up again.”



Best and worst As he goes about preparing the marmalade from scratch by plucking oranges to peeling and slicing them, Rahul says, “This is my sister’s recipe. She found it and improved it. I am only implementing it.” In the over-five-minute video, Sonia also shares what annoys her about Rahul. “He is stubborn; I am as well. Both of us are stubborn. So, you can understand,” she says. On what she likes about him, Sonia says, “He is very affectionate, very caring. Especially when I am not well, both Rahul and Priyanka take care of me.” On who is the best cook in the house, Rahul says it was Sonia’s mother. “Then she learnt a whole bunch of things from Dadi’s (Indira Gandhi) Kashmiri relatives,” he adds.

From plucking and peeling the fruits to making the jam, Smt. Sonia ji and @RahulGandhi ji take a trip down memory lane. Watch them mastering the art of homemade Orange Marmalade.Full video here: https://t.co/nVPlYQ97yw pic.twitter.com/B94r73tskT — Congress (@INCIndia) December 31, 2023