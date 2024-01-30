Many in INDIA bloc heaved sigh of relief after Nitish exit: Jairam Ramesh

Kishanganj/Araria (Bihar), Jan 29 (PTI) Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday asserted that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s abrupt return to the BJP-led NDA was “good riddance” for the opposition INDIA bloc in which many leaders were now “heaving a sigh of relief”.

Talking to reporters in Kishanganj district shortly after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Bihar, Ramesh also challenged the JD(U) president to leverage his position as an NDA ally, and compel the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to make public the report of the caste survey conducted by the previous Manmohan Singh regime.

“There is going to be absolutely no adverse impact on INDIA bloc of Kumar’s exit. Many leaders are heaving a sigh of relief and saying thank god this man is gone. It is good riddance,” said the Congress leader, whose party ended up losing power in Bihar and two cabinet berths as a result of the latest volte-face by the JD(U) supremo.

“It is true that Kumar had hosted the first meeting of opposition leaders in Patna, and had been attending all subsequent conclaves. But, although we could not make out what were his plans, in the past two or three months his behaviour was not inspiring trust,” Ramesh said.

The erudite leader came out with a number of colourful epithets to mock Kumar, saying the old adage ‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram’ to describe weathercocks should be replaced with 'Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar'.

Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Ramesh also alleged that the prime minister, who is a “jhooth ke jagadguru (pontiff of liars)” had masterminded the timing chosen by the JD(U) president, who was “vishwasghat ke visheshagya (specialist in betrayals)”.

"When 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' started on January 14 from Manipur's Thoubal, PM Modi found the 'muhurat' to sway Milind Deora from the Congress so that the headlines become 'Milind Deora' instead of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'," he alleged.

"They (BJP) were jittery over the yatra’s entry to Bihar. So, they asked the 'flipping master' (referring to Nitish Kumar) to do a flip... and he did that," he said.

Ramesh also said the question that should be now asked is not what would be the impact on the INDIA bloc, but on the NDA itself.

“PM Modi has been deliberately sitting on the report of the caste survey commissioned by the previous Congress government. Now, would Nitish Kumar use his clout to ensure the Centre makes it public? “Rahul Gandhi has been stressing on the need for better representation of OBCs, Dalits and tribals in upper echelons of power. To this end, he has also been calling for a caste census. Kumar, too, used to demand that and brag about the caste survey conducted in Bihar. We would now like to see if he means business,” the Congress leader said.

Ramesh claimed that the Congress received a tremendous response from the people of Kishanganj after the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' reached the district this morning.

Later in the evening, Gandhi's yatra entered Araria district.

Interacting with reporters, Ramesh said, "A large number of people participated in the padayatra in Araria... people of Bihar are welcoming it with great enthusiasm. Like Assam and Bengal, the yatra is getting a great response in Bihar, too.

"BJP leaders sitting in Delhi and conspiring to stop the yatra must understand that this is not going to stop until people get their right to justice. People are fed up with the 10-year rule of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The PM calls his tenure 'Amrit Kaal' whereas it is actually 'Anyay Kaal' (period of injustice).” The senior Congress leader said that Gandhi will address a mega rally in Purnea on Tuesday.

He will address another rally in Ranchi either on February 5 or 6, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expected to be present in it, Ramesh said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)