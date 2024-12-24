Manoj Tiwari, Manish Sisodia spar over old Kejriwal’s video on ‘Constitution’

A verbal slugfest has broken out between AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari after the former accused the latter of sharing a clipped version of an old video in which former chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, is seen speaking about the Constitution.

It all started when Tiwari, in a post on X on Monday (December 23), shared a video clip in which Kejriwal is seen saying, “We heard someone say that whoever has written the Constitution must be drunk while writing it.”

Watch | Amit Shah’s ‘Ambedkar’ remark adds fuel to Congress’s Constitution narrative

“I found this smiling video of the head of Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party… after listening to which everyone will be able to see the true colors of such a chameleon,” Tiwari wrote in the caption of post. Tweeting lies, have some shame: Sisodia tells Tiwari Lashing out at Tiwari for his post, Sisodia shared the full version of Kejriwal’s speech and clarified that the AAP leader was speaking about the Congress’ Constitution and not the Indian Constitution. “Constitution of Congress party says no worker shall consume liquor. Someone amongst us said the one who wrote the Constitution must have been drunk while writing it,” he posted. Also read: Caste barrier: Where Ambedkar and Savarkar were on the same page



Accusing Tiwari of lying, Sisodia said he should stop behaving like a “cheap” troll.

“Manoj Tiwari ji, you are an MP, have some shame. You are tweeting lies. Stop behaving like cheap trollers. If not yourself, at least respect the post of MP,” the AAP leader posted. Tiwari’s rebuttal Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair also replied to Tiwari’s post, stating that the 12-year-clip he had shared was an edited one and that Kejriwal was actually referring to the Congress’ Constitution. “Manoj Tiwari shared a 12-year-old edited video of Kejriwal and falsely claimed that he had said about Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar that he must have written the Constitution after drinking alcohol. In fact, this sarcasm of Arvind Kejriwal was on the Constitution of the Congress Party,” Zubair posted. Tiwari retorted at Sisodia, accusing him of breaking “decorum” in a debate. Also read: Amit Shah’s Ambedkar speech a big blunder that BJP bravado can’t hide



"If the members of Congress wrote the Constitution of the party after drinking alcohol, then how can Arvind Kejriwal interpret it to mean that ‘whoever wrote the Constitution, wrote it after drinking alcohol’. What is the meaning of whoever wrote the Constitution’?," Tiwari wrote. "How can Arvind Kejriwal dare to say this? Is there a difference between the Constitution of India and Congress' Constitution or not," he asked. Row over Constitution The verbal duet between the two leaders comes in the wake of a raging controversy over Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Dr BR Ambedkar, considered the father of the Indian Constitution, during the Winter Session in Rajya Sabha. Angered by Shah’s remark that it is a “fashion” to take the name of Ambedkar, the Opposition staged a protest on Parliament premises, asking him to apologise and tender his resignation.



