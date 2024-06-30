Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi did not mention people's issues, says Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged on Sunday (June 30) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to address issues important to the public in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

Taking a jibe at the prime minister after he addressed the first episode of Mann ki Baat in his third term, Congress' media and publicity head Khera questioned why he did not mention NEET, the railway accident or the "infrastructure collapses".

Khera said even though this is Modi's third term, it is not on his own strength. "The government is walking on crutches. We thought he would say something sensible this time," Khera said.

"He did not say anything on NEET, or railway accident, or the daily infrastructure collapses that we are hearing of," he said.

"He did not speak on the serious incident that happened at the Delhi airport, in which a person lost his life," Khera said alleging the prime minister did not speak on any issue concerning the people.

"The prime minister did not speak on any issue of people's interest. His method has been to change the agenda. Because everyone is talking about NEET, the scams, to distract attention, you're talking about umbrella from Kerala..." he alleged.

"During the elections, you were pitting the north against the south... Do you think people will forget? What you say during campaign is the truth, what you're doing now is a propaganda," he said.

In his first Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast after assuming office for a third term, Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday that people expressed their unwavering faith in the country's Constitution and democratic process in the world's biggest polls in which more than 65 crore voters exercised their franchise.

(With agency inputs)