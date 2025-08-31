Mann ki Baat: Modi pushes Indians to go 'swadeshi' in festive season for self-reliant India

Appealing to fellow Indians to take pride in “swadeshi” products ahead of the festive season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 31) stressed that the mantra of “vocal for local” and the vision of “aatmanirbhar Bharat” will lead towards achieving a developed India.

The PM, who reached China on Saturday (August 30) to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, was speaking on the 125th edition of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme – a platform he uses to connect with the masses. He also posted about the topics he spoke about on X.

Modi’s emphasis on “swadeshi” appeared to be significant since he has repeatedly stressed on the need for India to become self-reliant amid a downslide in its ties with the US after President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Modi made a particular mention about the festive season in India, which kicked off with Ganesh Chaturthi this week, saying people should not forget about “swadeshi” products during the celebrations, be it buying gifts, clothes, décor items or anything else.

“Say with pride this is swadeshi, say with pride this is swadeshi, say with pride this is swadeshi. We have to move forward with this feeling. The only mantra is vocal for local, the only path is Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the only goal is developed India,” he said in his monthly broadcast.

India's soft power

The PM also touched upon the global appeal of India’s soft power, saying the love for the country’s culture and epics such as Ramayana was reaching distant corners of the world. He mentioned the recent unveiling of statues of Lord Rama in Canada and Maharishi Valmiki, who authored the epic, in Italy.

He also said a unique exhibition was held in Vladivostok in Russia in August, where paintings by Russian children on different themes of Ramayana were showcased.

“It is indeed heartening to see the growing awareness of Indian culture in different parts of the world,” he said.

Natural disasters

The PM also expressed during his programme his agony over the recent natural disasters in several parts of India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

“This monsoon season, natural disasters are testing the country," Modi said.

“At places, homes were destroyed; at others, fields were submerged; families were ruined in large numbers. Elsewhere, bridges were swept away by gushing water; roads were washed away; people's lives were enmeshed in danger. These incidents have saddened every Indian,” he added.

He also saluted the efforts made by the national and state disaster response forces and security personnel during the rescue operation and mayhem.

“Wherever there was a crisis, our NDRF (National Disaster Response Force)-SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) personnel and other security forces worked day and night to save people. The soldiers also took the help of technology. Efforts were made to speed up relief work with the help of thermal cameras, live detectors, sniffer dogs and drone surveillance.

“During this, relief material was delivered by helicopters, and the injured were airlifted. Armed forces came forward to help in times of disaster. Local people, social workers, doctors, administration -- everyone made every possible effort in this hour of crisis. I heartily thank every such citizen who prioritised humanity in these difficult times,” the PM said.

Two special feats at J&K

The prime minister also said that amid the devastation caused by the natural disasters, Jammu and Kashmir also witnessed two special feats.

“Not many people noticed these. But you will be happy to know about those achievements. A record number of people gathered in a stadium in Pulwama. Pulwama's first day-night cricket match was played here. Earlier this was impossible, but now my country is changing,” he said.

“The second event that caught attention was the country's first 'Khelo India Water Sports Festival', and that too held at Dal Lake in Srinagar. Truly, what a special place to host a festival like this." Modi said more than 800 athletes from across India participated in it.

“Women athletes were not far behind; their participation was nearly equal to that of men. I would like to congratulate all the participants,” he added.

Emphasising the spirit of “ek Bharat, shrestha Bharat” and the country’s unity as key pillars for development, the PM said sports play a big role in it.

Modi revealed that a German coach, Dietmar Beiersdorfer, has come forward to train football players of Shahdol after he had spoken about the growing craze for the sport in his podcast with Lex Fridman.

Beiersdorfer contacted the Indian embassy in Germany, expressing interest in coaching some players.

“The life journey of young football players of Shahdol impressed and inspired him (German coach) a lot. Truly, no one had imagined that talented football players from there would attract the attention of other countries. Now this German coach has offered to train some players of Shahdol in an academy in Germany,” the PM said, adding that some of the players will visit Germany soon for training.

In the broadcast, Modi also played an audio bite of India’s first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in connection with the operation to liberate Hyderabad from the Nizam’s rule.

“Next month, in September, we will celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day. This is the same month when we will remember the courage of all those heroes who took part in Operation Polo,” he said.

(With agency inputs)