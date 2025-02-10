Mamta Kulkarni quits from Mahamandaleshwar post of Kinnar Akhara

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Actor Mamta Kulkarni, who renounced the worldly life at the Maha Kumbh and was consecrated as 'mahamandaleshwar' a few weeks ago resigned from her post on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri confirmed the development.

In a video message, Kulkarni said, "I, Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nand Giri resign from my post. There was a problem between the Kinnar Akhara and other saints about me being made Mahamandaleshwar." "I was given this honour after 25 years of 'tapasya' (penance). I saw that many people objected to me being given the post of Mahamandaleshwar. I did severe penance for 25 years under the guidance of Chaitanya Gagan Giri Maharaj," she said.

Kulkarni, 52, took ‘sanyas’ under the Kinnar Akhara by performing her own 'Pind Daan' at the Maha Kumbh last month.

The Kinnar Akhara was established by eunuchs and it functions under the Juna Akhara. While an akhara is a Hindu religious order, 'Pind Daan' is a ritual performed to pay homage to the departed ancestors. PTI

