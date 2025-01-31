Actress-turned-monk Mamta expelled from Akhada after row

The founder of Kinnar Akhada has expelled Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi and former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni from the sect after a blazing row.

Rishi Ajay Das, the founder, announced the decision after Mamta’s appointment as Mahamandaleshwar was reportedly done by Tripathi at the ongoing Mahakumbh at Prayagraj ,without his approval.

Media reports said Tripathi unilaterally appointed Mamta to the prestigious position, triggering widespread criticism within the religious and transgender communities.

Mamta turns monk

After the appointment, Mamta took the name of Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nandi Giri.

The Mumbai-born Mamta, now 52, is a former model who acted in several Hindi movies. It was after a long absence from the public eye that the former actress plunged into the spiritual world at the Kumbh.

In a statement issued on January 30, Rishi Ajay Das firmly announced his decision to sack both individuals.

The sacking

"As the founder of Kinnar Akhada, I am hereby relieving Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from his position, effective immediately. His appointment was made with the goal to promote religious activities and uplift the transgender community, but he has deviated from these responsibilities," Das stated.

The Kinnar Akhada, a religious sect that represents and empowers the transgender community within Hinduism, has gained recognition in mainstream religious affairs.

Neither Tripathi nor Kulkarni has reacted to the expulsion.