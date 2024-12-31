Mamata's life is no ordinary story: Derek O' Brien, after ADR ranks her as 'poorest' CM

Mamata Banerjee’s story is "no ordinary story", said Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, reacting to a report which ranked her as the 'poorest' chief minister in India.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (December 31), the Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader O'Brien said the life and times of Mamata Banerjee are not just “exemplary” by Indian or Asian benchmarks. Her record of selfless public service, nurtured with compassion from her simple home in a bylane in Kolkata, is what no public servant on the planet can match.

"Hers is no ordinary story -- once in 100 years," he declared.

Also read: 151 sitting MPs, MLAs face crimes against women cases, 16 charged with rape: ADR

Poor CMs

O’Brien’s remarks came after the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report ranked Mamata Banerjee as the poorest chief minister with the lowest assets at just a little over ₹15 lakh.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is the second poorest in the list with ₹55 lakhs, while Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan is the third with ₹1.18 crore.

Also read: MCD polls: BJP has maximum millionaire candidates, claims ADR report

Rich CMs

Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest chief minister with assets worth over ₹931 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu at over ₹332 crore, while Karnataka Chief Minister ranked third with assets worth more than ₹ 51 crore.

Meanwhile, the average asset of each chief minister from state assemblies and Union Territories works out to be ₹52.59 crore.

While India's per capita net national income was ₹1,85,854 for 2023-2024, the average self-income of a chief minister is ₹13,64,310, around 7.3 times the average per capita income of India.