Mamata walks out of NITI Aayog meet, wants Planning Commission
“I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. This is unfair. From the opposition side, I was the only one here,” she said
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (July 27) stormed out of the opposition-boycotted NITI Aayog meeting saying she was stopped from speaking "after just five minutes".
Speaking to the media, the Trinamool Congress leader also slammed the Union Budget for 2024-25 which she said was "biased".
"I have come out boycotting the meeting,” she said.
Pro-Modi CMs favoured?
Banerjee said that Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who gives critical legislative support to the Modi government, was given 20 minutes to speak.
According to her, the chief ministers of BJP-ruled Assam, Goa and Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes each.
Mamata’s speech cut short
"Even the budget.... This is political, biased Budget. I said, why are you discriminating against other states?“NITI Aayog has no financial powers, how will it work? Give it financial powers or bring the Planning Commission back," she added.