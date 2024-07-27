The Federal
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee walks out of the NITI Aayog meeting saying she was stopped from speaking after five minutes. File photo: PTI

Mamata walks out of NITI Aayog meet, wants Planning Commission

“I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. This is unfair. From the opposition side, I was the only one here,” she said

27 July 2024 8:04 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-07-27 08:32:04)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (July 27) stormed out of the opposition-boycotted NITI Aayog meeting saying she was stopped from speaking "after just five minutes".

Speaking to the media, the Trinamool Congress leader also slammed the Union Budget for 2024-25 which she said was "biased".

"I have come out boycotting the meeting,” she said.

Pro-Modi CMs favoured?

Banerjee said that Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who gives critical legislative support to the Modi government, was given 20 minutes to speak.

According to her, the chief ministers of BJP-ruled Assam, Goa and Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes each.

Mamata’s speech cut short

"Even the budget.... This is political, biased Budget. I said, why are you discriminating against other states?

“NITI Aayog has no financial powers, how will it work? Give it financial powers or bring the Planning Commission back," she added.
