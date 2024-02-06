Mamata 'very much' part of INDIA alliance, seat-sharing talks on, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made it clear that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is "very much" part of the Opposition bloc INDIA and that seat-sharing talks are on within the alliance.

"Mamataji is very much part of the INDIA alliance like most of the other members who are part of it," Rahul told the media at Basiya in Gumla district during the Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra.

Seat-sharing talks

Negotiations are going on among the alliance members over seat sharing for the coming Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Last week, TMC supremo Mamata, however said that her party TMC won't fight the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress in West Bengal. Furthermore, she accused the Congress of joining hands with the CPI(M) to assist the BJP in the elections.

On Nitish Kumar's exit

Meanwhile, on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar quitting the alliance, Rahul said: "You can guess what would have been the reasons for his leaving. We will fight in Bihar as part of the INDIA alliance."