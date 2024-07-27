Mamata spoke her full time at NITI Aayog meet, mic not switched off: FM

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Refuting allegations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Mamata spoke her full time and her mic was not switched off in between at the NITI Aayog's governing council meeting on Saturday.

The controversy erupted when Mamata walked out of the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that she was unfairly stopped midway in her speech despite being the sole representative of the opposition.

Soon after her claims, the Centre issued a rebuttal saying that her statement was "misleading".

Sitharaman, who was present in the meeting, in a post on X said, "She (Mamata) spoke her full time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time. A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly, not for CM, WB. Mamata ji has chosen to spread falsehood. I was happy she attended.

"Was happier when she said she is speaking for Bengal and in fact for the entire opposition. I may agree or disagree with what she had to say. But now with her saying baseless things outside, I can only conclude that she is making an effort to keep I.N.D.I alliance happy." Sitharaman said in response to a post by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who backed Mamata's assertions and said the NITI Aayog "muzzles all divergent and dissenting viewpoints".

Earlier in the day, Mamata, said "I have come out and boycotted the meeting. (Andhra Pradesh CM) Chandababu Naidu spoke for 20 minutes. The chief ministers of Assam, Goa, and Chhattisgarh spoke for 10 to 12 minutes. But I was stopped 5 minutes into my speech. I said this is unfair. I am the only one from the opposition attending the meeting. I did it for the greater interest as I believe cooperative federalism should be strengthened." In support of Mamata, Jairam Ramesh in a social media post said, since it was established ten years ago, NITI Aayog has been an attached office of the PMO and has functioned as a drumbeater for the "non-biological" Prime Minister.

"It has not advanced the cause of cooperative federalism in any manner. Its functioning has been blatantly partisan, and it is anything but professional and independent.

"It muzzles all divergent and dissenting viewpoints, which are the very essence of an open democracy. Its meetings are a farce to be reckoned with.

Its treatment of the West Bengal CM today, although typical of the NITI Aayog, is unacceptable," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states and other INDI alliance partners boycotted the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)