Mamata: INDIA bloc not claiming to form govt today doesn’t mean it won’t tomorrow

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Saturday (June 8) that while the Opposition INDIA bloc has not staked a claim to form the government today, it does not mean they won’t do so tomorrow.

Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, told the media that her party will be in a “wait and watch” mode and she would be happy if the “weak and unstable” BJP-led NDA government is shunted out of power.

“Mandate was against Modi”

She also remarked that as the mandate was against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The country needs change; the country wants change. This mandate was for change. We are waiting and keeping a watch on the situation. This mandate was against Narendra Modi, so he should not become the prime minister this time. Someone else should have been allowed to take over,” Banerjee told reporters after a meeting of newly-elected TMC MPs.

TMC won’t attend swearing-in event

The Trinamool Congress supremo said the party will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

“The BJP is forming the government undemocratically and illegally. Today INDIA bloc may not have staked a claim to form the government, but that doesn’t mean tomorrow it won’t stake a claim. Let’s wait for some time,” she said.

“INDIA bloc will form government soon”

Ultimately, the INDIA bloc will form the government in the coming days, the Trinamool Congress supremo asserted.

“The NDA government to be formed will be unstable. BJP has not secured majority; they are dependent on allies. Let’s see how long they can get along with their allies,” she said.

“I would be happy to see that this unstable and weak government at the Centre is out of power,” Banerjee said.

TMC to seek repeal of CAA

She said the TMC MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will seek repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“This Lok Sabha is not going to be like the previous two Lok Sabhas where they passed Bills as they had brute majority. Our MPs will demand the repeal of CAA. We don’t want any NRC or Uniform Civil Code. We will raise our demand for the release of due funds of the state,” she said.

“NDA government won’t complete term”

The TMC had exited the INDIA bloc in West Bengal in January but Banerjee has repeatedly asserted that she would continue to be part of the Opposition bloc at the national level.

According to sources, during the closed-door meeting, Banerjee told party leaders and MPs that the “NDA government will not complete its full term”.

Party leaders in Parliament

During the meeting of the TMC MPs, Mamata Banerjee was unanimously elected as the chairperson of the TMC Parliamentary Party.

“Sudip Bandyopadhyay will be the Leader of the party in Lok Sabha, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar will be the Deputy Leader of the party in Lok Sabha,” she said.

(With agency inputs)