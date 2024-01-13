The Federal
Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge. File photo: PTI

Mallikarjun Kharge named INDIA alliance's chairperson

The leaders also decided to make Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar the convenor of the bloc, but a final call will be taken later.

13 Jan 2024 9:35 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-13 09:35:50.0)

A consensus emerged on the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for appointment as the chairperson of the Opposition INDIA alliance on Saturday (January 13), reports said.

Leaders of the bloc met virtually and discussed various aspects of the alliance and the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.

A PTI report citing sources said leaders of the Trinamool Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Samajwadi Party did not attend the meeting.

According to the sources, a consensus emerged on Kharge's appointment as the chairperson of the bloc.

An official announcement on the appointment is awaited.

The leaders also decided to make Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar the convenor of the bloc, but a final call will be taken after consulting the parties whose representatives were not present in the meeting, the sources said.

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

(With agency inputs)

