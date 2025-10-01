Mallikarjun Kharge hospitalised with fever in Bengaluru
Congress President under medical care in Bengaluru; party says condition stable as preparations continue for October 7 Kohima event
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was hospitalised as he developed fever, party sources said on Wednesday (October 1).
Doctors at Bengaluru MS Ramaiah Hospital are treating the 83-year-old leader, they said.
"The leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha was taken to hospital on Tuesday as he developed fever and complained of leg pain. He is fine, nothing to worry. Doctors are monitoring," a Congress leader told PTI.
Nagaland rally
On September 24, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had participated in an extended session of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Patna, Bihar. Days later, on September 29, party leaders announced that Kharge will headline a major public rally in Kohima, Nagaland, scheduled for October 7.