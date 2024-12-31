Maldivian opposition sought Indian help to oust president Muizzu: Report

The Post quoted a so-called internal document to say that Maldivian opposition leaders opened talks with India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), early this year.

Former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed denied the report. There was no official reaction from either the Maldivian or the Indian government.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the opposition party in Maldives, sought $6 million from India in a bid to impeach President Mohamed Muizzu but the plan did not materialise, The Washington Post has reported.

I read with interest today’s @washingtonpost article. I was unaware of any serious plot against the President; tho some ppl always live in conspiracy. India would never back such a move, as they always support Maldives’ democracy. India has never dictated terms to us, either.

Bid to bribe MPs, others

According to the report, the attempt was to bribe up to 40 MPs, including some from Muizzu's party, to secure enough votes to impeach him.

If the plan had gone ahead, money would also have been paid to several senior military and police officials and also three influential criminal gangs to execute the president’s ouster.

"To pay off the various parties, the conspirators sought 87 million Maldivian rufiyaa, or USD 6 million, and according to two Maldivian officials, it would be sought from India," it added.

Nasheed denies plot

But the Post quoted two unnamed Maldivian officials as saying that the plan did not materialise. It said the idea failed to gather enough parliamentary support.

The Post said it was not clear if the plan was approved by senior government officials in New Delhi and whether India considered backing the impeachment move.

Former president Nasheed denied having knowledge of such a plot and said India would never back such a move. He added that India never dictated terms to the opposition in the Maldives.

India-Maldives ties

Muizzu, the People's National Congress chief and pro-China, swept the parliamentary elections this year.

Relations between the Maldives and India soon soured but a reconciliation took place during Muizzu's five-day visit to India in October this year.